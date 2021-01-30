COVID-19 UPDATE FOR JANUARY 30: 35,239 VACCINES DELIVERED, 258 NEW CASES, 228 NEW RECOVERIES, EIGHT NEW DEATHS

(AGENPARL) – SASKATCHEWAN (CANADA), sab 30 gennaio 2021

There were 148 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered yesterday in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 35,239. As of January 30, 108 per cent of the doses received have been administered. This overage is due to efficiencies in drawing extra doses from vials of vaccine received.

The doses were administered in the following zones: Far North Central (21), Saskatoon (66), Central East (22) and North Central (39).

With the recent announcement of a reduction in deliveries of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine over the next four weeks, the vaccine distribution schedule is being adjusted to account for these delays. Due to this development, some communities originally slated to receive first doses will see delays. Swift Current and Regina were slated to receive vaccine delivery next week for first dose administration to priority groups, but that will be rescheduled.

For a listing of first and second doses in Saskatchewan administered by geographic zone, visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vaccine-update.

Daily COVID-19 Statistics

There are 258 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan on January 30, 2021, bringing the provincial total to date to 23,626 cases.

Eight Saskatchewan residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died. One reported death was in the 60-69 age group from the North Central (1) zone; three reported deaths were in the 70-79 age group from the Central East (1), Far North East (1) and Saskatoon (1) zones; and four reported deaths were in the 80+ age group from the North Central (1), Regina (1) and Saskatoon (2) zones.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (10), Far North Central (6), Far North East (20), North West (40), North Central (26), North East (14), Saskatoon (45), Central West (1), Central East (9), Regina (53), South West (5), South Central (2) and South East (18) zones, as well as nine with pending residence information.

One case (from Dec 6, 2020, in Far North East) was deemed to be an out-of-province resident and removed from the case counts.

Three cases were deemed to be Saskatchewan residents tested out of province and added to the case counts (Jan 18 (1) in Far North East; Jan 19(2) in Far North East).

Seven cases with pending residence information were assigned to the Far North West (from Jan 28(1)), Far North Central (Jan 28(1)), North West (Jan 26(1), Jan 28(2)), North Central (Jan 28(1)) and Central West (Jan 28(1)) zones.

A total of 20,803 individuals have recovered and 2,523 cases are considered active.

Two hundred and six people are in hospital. One hundred and seventy-eight people are receiving inpatient care: Far North West (4), Far North East (1), North West (15), North Central (26), North East (3), Saskatoon (70), Central East (13), Regina (40), South Central (1) and South East (5). Twenty-eight people are in intensive care: North West (3), North Central (1), Saskatoon (12), Central East (2), and Regina (10).

There were 3,036 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on January 29, 2021.

To date, 506,179 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of January 28, 2021, when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 282,972 people tested per million population. The national rate was 457,046 people tested per million population.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 244 (19.9 new cases per 100,000 population).

The Ministry of Health is updating data reporting systems. As such, it is anticipated that the COVID-19 dashboard will be unavailable until Monday, February 1. The case news release and map of current cases will continue to be issued daily based on a separate data reporting process.

Public Health Measures

Enforcement of public health orders is permitted under The Public Health Act, 1994. Public health inspectors will be supported in their efforts to ticket violators quickly to ensure that businesses and events are brought into compliance as quickly as possible, in addition to the enforcement efforts that have been undertaken by police agencies throughout the province.

For more information on the current public health measures or to see the Public Health Order, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-measures.

General COVID-19 Information

