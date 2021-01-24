COVID-19 UPDATE FOR JANUARY 24: 33,039 VACCINES DELIVERED, 260 NEW CASES, 168 NEW RECOVERIES, THREE NEW DEATHS

(AGENPARL) – SASKATCHEWAN (CANADA), dom 24 gennaio 2021

There were 642 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered yesterday in Saskatchewan – this brings the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 33,039. As of January 23, 101 per cent of the doses received have been administered. This overage is due to efficiencies in drawing extra doses from vials of vaccine received.

The doses were administered in the following zones: Saskatoon (148), North West (261) and South East (233) zones.

For a listing of first and second doses in Saskatchewan administered by geographic zone, visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vaccine-update.

Daily COVID-19 Statistics

There are 260 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan on January 24, 2021, bringing the provincial total to date to 22,177 cases.

Three Saskatchewan residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died. One death reported was in the 60-69 age group from the Far North East zone. Two deaths were reported in the Regina zone – one in the 60-69 age group and the other in the 80+ age group.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (26), Far North Central (1), Far North East (3), North West (52), North Central (14), North East (9), Saskatoon (72), Central West (6), Central East (11), Regina (42), South West (1), South Central (4) and South East (17) zones. Two new cases have pending residence information.

Eight cases with pending residence information were assigned to the Far North West (1), North West (4) and North Central (3) zones.

A total of 18,673 individuals have recovered and 3,251 cases are considered active.

One hundred and ninety-six (196) people are in hospital. One hundred and sixty-four (164) people are receiving inpatient care: Far North West (4), North West (13), North Central (23), North East (1), Saskatoon (68), Central West (3), Central East (8), Regina (36), South West (1), South Central (1) and South East (6). Thirty-two (32) people are in intensive care: North West (2), North Central (4), Saskatoon (15), Central East (1), Regina (9) and South Central (1).

There were 2,684 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on January 23, 2021.

To date, 490,939 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of January 22, 2021 when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 279,708 people tested per million population. The national rate was 452,236 people tested per million population.

Further statistics on the total number of cases among healthcare workers, breakdowns of total cases by source of infection, age, sex and region, total tests to date and the per capita testing rate can be found on the Government of Saskatchewan website. Please visit www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/cases-and-risk-of-covid-19-in-saskatchewan.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 272 (22.5 new cases per 100,000 population) and is now available on the Government of Saskatchewan website. This chart compares today’s average to data collected over the past several months. Please visit https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness/covid-19/seven-day-average-of-new-covid-cases.

Public Health Measures

For more information on the current public health measures or to see the Public Health Order, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-measures.

General COVID-19 Information

