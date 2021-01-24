COVID-19 UPDATE FOR JANUARY 23: 32,385 VACCINES DELIVERED, 274 NEW CASES, 306 NEW RECOVERIES, THREE NEW DEATHS

(AGENPARL) – SASKATCHEWAN (CANADA), dom 24 gennaio 2021

There were 1,110 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered yesterday in Saskatchewan – this brings the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 32,385. As of January 22, 96 per cent of the doses received have been administered. Saskatchewan now has the highest percentage of administration of doses received of any province in Canada.

The doses were administered in the following zones: Regina (148), Saskatoon (34), Far North Central (9), Far North East (10), North East (56), North West (449), Central East (320) and South East (84) zones.

For a listing of first and second doses in Saskatchewan administered by geographic zone, visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vaccine-update.

Daily COVID-19 Statistics

There are 274 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan on January 23, 2021, bringing the provincial total to date to 21,917 cases.

Three Saskatchewan residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died. One death reported was in the 50-59 age group from the North Central zone. One death reported was in the 60-69 age group from the Far North East zone. One death reported was in the 80+ age group from the Far North West zone.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (50), Far North Central (10), Far North East (16), North West (41), North Central (19), North East (16), Saskatoon (51), Central West (3), Central East (5), Regina (41), South West (1) and South East (11) zones and 10 new cases have pending residence information.

Ten cases with pending residence information were assigned to the Far North East (3), North West (5) and North Central (2) zones.

One previously reported case in the Saskatoon zone has been found to be an out-of-province resident and removed from the counts.

A total of 18,506 individuals have recovered and 3,161 cases are considered active.

One hundred and ninety-seven people are in hospital. One hundred and sixty-two people are receiving inpatient care: Far North West (4), North West (13), North Central (22), Saskatoon (70), Central West (2), Central East (8), Regina (36), South West (2), South Central (1) and South East (4). Thirty-five people are in intensive care: North West (2), North Central (4), Saskatoon (18), Central East (1), Regina (9) and South Central (1).

There were 3,252 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on January 22, 2021.

To date, 488,255 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of January 21, 2021 when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 278,554 people tested per million population. The national rate was 452,162 people tested per million population.

Further statistics on the total number of cases among healthcare workers, breakdowns of total cases by source of infection, age, sex and region, total tests to date and the per capita testing rate can be found on the Government of Saskatchewan website. Please visit www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/cases-and-risk-of-covid-19-in-saskatchewan.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 276 (22.8 new cases per 100,000 population) and is now available on the Government of Saskatchewan website. This chart compares today’s average to data collected over the past several months. Please visit https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness/covid-19/seven-day-average-of-new-covid-cases.

Public Health Measures

For more information on the current public health measures or to see the Public Health Order, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-measures.

General COVID-19 Information

