COVID-19 UPDATE FOR FEBRUARY 7: 42,296 VACCINES DELIVERED, 194 NEW CASES, 241 RECOVERIES, THREE DEATHS

There were 774 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered yesterday in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 42,296. Due to weather issues, the number of vaccines administered yesterday was lower than targeted; reporting delays may also contribute to an underestimate of doses administered. With this, 95 per cent of the doses received have been administered to date.

The 774 doses were administered in the following zones: Far North East (39), North West (115), North Central (93), and Central West (527). Back-dated corrections submitted for January 18, January 26 and February 5 have realized an additional 268 doses of vaccine administered in the North West (238) and Far North Central (30) zones.

Pfizer orders have been updated for March 1 and March 8 to be 23,400 doses in total. These will be administered in Regina, Saskatoon, North Battleford, Prince Albert, Shellbrook, Big River, Lloydminster, Spritwood, Wilke, Broadview, Wawota and Yorkton. Locations are subject to change should allocation from Pfizer change.

For a listing of first and second doses in Saskatchewan administered by geographic zone, visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vaccine-update.

Daily COVID-19 Statistics

There are 194 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan on February 7, bringing the provincial total to date to 25,403 cases.

Three Saskatchewan residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died. One death was reported in the 50-59 age group from the Regina zone; one death was reported in the 60-69 age group from the Far North Central zone; and one death was reported in the 70-79 age group from the North West zone.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (10), Far North East (17), North West (27), North Central (18), North East (4), Saskatoon (45), Central West (4), Central East (7), Regina (49), South Central (4) and South East (8) zones, and one (1) case with pending residence information.

Fifteen cases with pending resident information were assigned to the Far North Central (1), Far North West (1), North Central (10), and North West (3) zones.

A total of 22,701 individuals have recovered and 2,363 cases are considered active.

Two hundred and eleven (211) people are in hospital. One hundred and eighty (183) people are receiving inpatient care: Far North West (2), North West (20), North Central (22), North East (2), Saskatoon (69), Central West (1), Central East (10), Regina (53) and South East (4). Twenty-eight (28) people are in intensive care: North West (2), North Central (2), Saskatoon (10), Central East (3), Regina (10) and South West (1).

There were 2,357 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on February 6, 2021.

To date, 526,579 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of February 5, 2021, when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 444,754 tests performed per million population. The national rate was 583,230 tests performed per million population.

Further statistics on the total number of cases among healthcare workers, breakdowns of total cases by source of infection, age, sex and region, total tests to date and the per capita testing rate can be found on the Government of Saskatchewan website. Please visit www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/cases-and-risk-of-covid-19-in-saskatchewan.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 220 (17.9 new cases per 100,000 population) and is now available on the Government of Saskatchewan website. This chart compares today’s average to data collected over the past several months. Please visit https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness/covid-19/seven-day-average-of-new-covid-cases.

Enforcing Public Health Measures

Enforcement of public health orders is permitted under The Public Health Act, 1994. Public health inspectors will be supported in their efforts to ticket violators quickly to ensure that businesses and events are brought into compliance as quickly as possible, in addition to the enforcement efforts that have been undertaken by police agencies throughout the province.

For more information on the current public health measures or to see the Public Health Order, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-measures.

Keep Game Day Safe

Today is Super Bowl Sunday and all sports fans are asked to ensure a safe weekend and keep COVID-19 transmission low.

Because COVID-19 is airborne, shouting increases the risk of transmission. Clap your hands, stomp your feet, and cheer your team on.

Stay home and show your team colours, but only members of your household are permitted to gather in an indoor space. Individuals who live alone may join another household of less than five under the current public health orders.

If you’re going to brave the cold and take your viewing party outside, remember that outdoor gatherings are limited to 10, physical distancing between households must be maintained and do not share food and drink.

While you may take in the game on the big screen at a public facility or licensed establishment, you must abide by the public health orders and guidelines to keep these spaces safer for all customers and staff. Sharing food between non-household members is not recommended. Requirements for masking, spacing between tables, acceptable sound levels, staying seated and customer limits can be found at https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/re-open-saskatchewan-plan/guidelines/restaurants-and-licensed-establishments-guidelines.

Individuals and venues may be subject to fines for failure to abide by public health orders and guidelines. Support your teams but also your chosen venues by abiding by the guidelines.

The province has observed increased cases after holiday weekends and special events. Stay apart and stay safe and keep Super Bowl a safe event for everyone.

General COVID-19 Information

