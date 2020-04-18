COVID-19 UPDATE APRIL 17, 2020: PUBLIC HEALTH ANNOUNCES 9 MORE DEATHS, 248 NEW POSITIVE CASES

SMYRNA (April 17, 2020) – The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) is announcing nine additional fatalities related to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and is providing an update on the number of positive cases and recovered individuals.

In total, 61 Delawareans have passed away due to complications from COVID-19. Individuals who have died from COVID-19 ranged in age from 33 to 98 years old.

The most recent deaths all involve individuals with underlying health conditions, except for one individual:

73-year-old male from New Castle County, hospitalized

74-year-old male from New Castle County, long-term care facility

83-year-old male from New Castle County, long-term care facility

85-year-old male from New Castle County, hospitalized long-term care resident

90-year-old male from New Castle County, long-term care facility

46-year-old male from Sussex County, no known underlying health conditions

80-year-old male from Sussex County, long-term care facility

98-year-old female from Sussex County, long-term care facility

91-year-old female from Sussex County, long-term care facility

To protect personal health information, DPH will not confirm specific information about any individual case, even if other persons or entities disclose it independently.

The latest Delaware COVID-19 case statistics, cumulatively since March 11, include:

2,323 total laboratory-confirmed cases

New Castle County cases: 1,100

Kent County cases: 384

Sussex County cases: 811

Unknown County: 28

Males: 1,053; Females: 1,267; Unknown: 3

Age range: 0 to 98

Currently hospitalized: 224; Critically ill: 64 (This data represents individuals currently hospitalized in a Delaware hospital regardless of residence, and is not cumulative.)

Delawareans recovered: 423

11,694 negative cases*

* Data are provisional and subject to change. Data on negative cases are preliminary, based on negative results reported to DPH by state and commercial laboratories performing analysis.

As of today, there have been 114 positive COVID-19 cases involving long-term care facilities in Delaware. Thirty-four residents of Delaware long-term care facilities have died from complications related to COVID-19.

The locations and number of deaths related to long-term care facilities are:

Little Sisters of the Poor, Newark (11)

Milford Center, Genesis Healthcare (11)

Brandywine Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (4)

Atlantic Shores Rehabilitation and Health Center (2)

Governor Bacon Health Center (1)

Four New Castle County long-term care facilities (1 death each)

A Sussex County long-term care facility (1 death)

DPH epidemiologists are transitioning to a new data reporting system. During the transition period, not all fields (county of residence, sex) have complete information.

Delaware is considering patients fully recovered seven days after the resolution of their symptoms. Three days after symptoms resolve, patients are no longer required to self-isolate at home; however, they must continue to practice strict social distancing for the remaining four days before returning to their normal daily routine.

If you are sick with any of the following symptoms, stay home: fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, muscle fatigue, or digestive symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain or lack of appetite. If you are sick and need essential supplies, ask someone else to go to the grocery store or the pharmacy to get what you need.

If you think you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, or have symptoms of illness, make sure to distance yourself from others, particularly vulnerable populations. Older adults and people of any age with serious underlying medical conditions – including serious heart conditions, chronic lung conditions, including moderate to severe asthma, severe obesity and those who are immunocompromised, including through cancer treatment – might be at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

Statewide testing at standing health facility testing sites require a physician’s order or prescription to be tested (*Bayhealth patients will be pre-screened via phone without needing to see a provider first). These are not walk-in testing sites. Those without a primary care provider can call the DPH Call Center Line at 1-866-408-1899. In New Castle County, individuals can call ChristianaCare at 1-302-733-1000 and Sussex County residents who do not have a provider can call the Beebe COVID-19 Screening Line at 302-645-3200. Individuals awaiting test results, should wait to hear back from their medical provider. The DPH Call Center does not have test results.

Anyone with a question about COVID-19, whether related to medical or social service needs, should call Delaware 2-1-1; or 7-1-1 for individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing, or text your ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

In addition, the Division of Public Health asks any Delaware health care, long-term care, residential, or other high-risk facility with questions or concerns to call the DPH Call Center at 1-866-408-1899 and press ext. 2.

Questions can also be submitted by email

DPH will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.