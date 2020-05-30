sabato, Maggio 30, 2020
Breaking News

SIX-MONTH REPORT ON DEMOLITIONS AND SEIZURES IN THE WEST BANK, INCLUDING EAST…

CON IL ROSARIO IL PAPA INVOCA L’AIUTO DELLA VERGINE, UNITO AI SANTUARI…

IL PAPA AI SACERDOTI ROMANI: NELLA TEMPESTA NON AVETE ABBANDONATO IL GREGGE

GRECH: LA CHIESA RAFFORZI LA SINODALITà PER AFFRONTARE IL DOPO PANDEMIA

JATTA: LE CORNICI “RITROVATE” E LA PALA ODDI RESTAURATA

PENTECOSTE, UNA VEGLIA UNISCE IL MONDO

COVID: BORGHI (PD): CENTRODESTRA IN CRISI, ESULTA PER PAROLE PM

HEBDOMADA PAPAE: IL GR IN LATINO DEL 30 MAGGIO

IN SPAGNA IN ARRIVO AIUTI ECONOMICI PER I PIù POVERI

USA, CASO FLOYD. LA CHIESA: SCONFIGGERE IL RAZZISMO

Agenparl

COVID-19 UPDATE: ACTIVE CASES DROP TO LOWEST LEVEL SINCE APRIL

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – SASKATCHEWAN (CANADA), sab 30 maggio 2020

Released on May 30, 2020

As of May 30, 2020, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan is 55 – the lowest number since April 1.

Today there are four new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 645.  Three cases are in the Far North region and one is in Regina.

Since yesterday ten more people have recovered, bringing the total to 580.

There are currently three people in hospital – two are receiving inpatient care (one in Regina and one in Saskatoon) and one is in intensive care (in Saskatoon).

Of the 645 cases in the province:

  • 142 cases are travellers;
  • 379 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);
  • 76 have no known exposures; and
  • 48 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan:

  • 50 cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to health care in all instances.
  • 256 of the cases are from the Far North, 169 are from the Saskatoon area, 112 from the North, 79 from the Regina area, 17 from the South and 12 from the Central region.
  • 95 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.
  • 230 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 196 are in the 40-59 age range; 106 are in the 60-79 age range; and 18 are in the 80-plus range.
  • 52 per cent of the cases are females and 48 per cent are males.
  • 10 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

To date, 47,114 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province.  As of May 28, 2020, when other provincial and national numbers were last available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 35,858 people tested per million population.  The national rate was 42,391 people tested per million population.

If you are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, headaches, aches and pains, sore throat, chills, runny nose or a loss of your sense of taste or smell, contact HealthLine 811 or your family physician for advice on whether you should be tested for COVID-19.  You can also take the online self-assessment at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19.

General public inquiries may be directed to <a the most up-to-date version of the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open

-30-

For more information, contact:

Health
Regina
Phone: 306-787-4083
Email: <a

Fonte/Source: https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/news-and-media/2020/may/30/covid-19-update-may-30

Post collegati

COVID-19 UPDATE: ACTIVE CASES DROP TO LOWEST LEVEL SINCE APRIL

Redazione

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS ANNOUNCE 1,462 NEW CASES OF CORONAVIRUS DISEASE

Redazione

DEATH BENEFITS FOR FAMILIES OF FRONTLINE GOVERNMENT WORKERS

Redazione

BARDI SU NOMINA UMBERTO PESCE A CAVALIERE DEL LAVORO

Redazione

ONE NEW CASE OF COVID-19; PEOPLE IN ZONE 5 URGED TO CONTINUE TO SYMPTOM WATCH

Redazione

US ANNOUNCEMENT ON BREAKING TIES WITH THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANISATION: STATEMENT BY THE PRESIDENT OF THE COMMISSION URSULA VON DER LEYEN AND HIGH REPRESENTATIVE/ VICE-PRESIDENT JOSEP BORRELL

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More