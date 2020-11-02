COVID-19 UPDATE: 74 NEW CASES, 34 IN HOSPITAL, 14 RECOVERIES

(AGENPARL) – SASKATCHEWAN (CANADA), lun 02 novembre 2020

There are 74 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan on November 2, 2020, bringing the provincial total to date to 3,292 cases. The new cases are located in the Far North West (1), North West (5), North Central (22), North East (1), Saskatoon (18), Central West (1), Central East (1), and Regina (14) zones.

Eleven of cases reported today have pending residence locations. One case reported October 21 has been assigned to the North West zone.

Of the 3,292 reported cases, 858 are considered active. A total of 2,409 people have recovered.

Thirty-four people are in hospital. Twenty-seven people are receiving inpatient care; two in the North West, seven in the North Central, one in the North East, 11 in the Saskatoon and six in the Regina zone. Seven people are in intensive care; two in the North Central, four in Saskatoon and one in Regina.

Of the 3,292 cases in the province:

371 cases are travelers;

1,581 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

801 have no known exposures; and

539 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan to date:

101 cases are healthcare workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to healthcare in all instances.

661 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

1,207 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 929 are in the 40-59 age range; 412 are in the 60-79 age range; and 83 are in the 80-plus range.

50 per cent of the cases are females and 50 per cent are males.

25 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

There are: 845 cases from the Saskatoon area 671 cases from the north area (204 north west, 328 north central, 139 north east) 504 cases from the south area (230 south west, 215 south central, 59 south east) 446 cases from the far north area (392 far north west, 0 far north central, 54 far north east) 428 cases from the Regina area 385 cases from the central area (197 central west, 188 central east) Total, 13 cases have pending residence location



To date, 268,166 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. As of October 29, 2020 when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 176,818 people tested per million population. The national rate was 251,039 people tested per million population.

Yesterday, 2,363 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan.

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Available in Yorkton

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has established a drive-thru COVID testing site for Yorkton, in addition to the drive-thru options in Regina and Saskatoon:

Yorkton – 276 Myrtle Avenue

Monday to Friday 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Regina – International Trade Centre at Evraz Place – Hall C, 1700 Elphinstone Street

Sunday to Saturday – 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saskatoon – 3630 Thatcher Avenue

Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays – 12 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

Saturdays and Sundays – 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

A valid Saskatchewan Health Card will be required for each person getting tested. A Canadian Armed Forces number or Interim Federal Health identification will also be accepted. Individuals from out of province will require a valid provincial health card from their province of residence.

You will be required to wear a mask during the registration process.

The drive-thru sites will be first come, first served so there may be some wait times. You must wait in your vehicle. There are no public washrooms available at these sites.

Further information on testing is available at https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/testing-information.

A referral for testing can be made by contacting HealthLine 811, your physician or nurse practitioner. If you require urgent care, call 911.

Further information on testing, including drive-thru testing locations, is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-testing.

General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to <a the most up-to-date version of the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open.

Source: https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/news-and-media/2020/november/02/covid19-update-74-new-cases-34-in-hospital-14-recoveries