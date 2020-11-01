COVID-19 UPDATE: 74 NEW CASES, 33 IN HOSPITAL, 15 RECOVERIES

(AGENPARL) – SASKATCHEWAN (CANADA), dom 01 novembre 2020

There are 74 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan on November 1, 2020, bringing the total to 3,218 cases. The new cases are located in the Far North West (5), North West (5), North Central (12), North East (1), Saskatoon (25), Central East (2), Regina (19), South West (1) and South East (3) zones and (1) case has pending residence location.

Public health investigations are underway to determine the source of transmission for all new cases. Of the 3,218 reported cases, 798 are considered active. A total of 2,395 people have recovered.

Thirty-three people are in hospital. Twenty-six people are receiving inpatient care; two in the North West, six in the North Central zone, two in the North East zone, 10 in the Saskatoon zone and six in the Regina zone. Seven people are in intensive care; two in the North Central zone, four in Saskatoon and one in Regina.

Of the 3,218 cases in the province:

371 cases are travelers;

1,577 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

801 have no known exposures; and

469 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan to date:

101 cases are healthcare workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to healthcare in all instances.

643 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

1,171 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 910 are in the 40-59 age range; 411 are in the 60-79 age range; and 83 are in the 80-plus range.

51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

25 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

There are: 827 cases from the Saskatoon area 642 cases from the north area (198 north west, 306 north central, 138 north east) 504 cases from the south area (230 south west, 215 south central, 59 south east) 445 cases from the far north area (391 far north west, 0 far north central, 54 far north east) 414 cases from the Regina area 383 cases from the central area (196 central west, 187 central east) Three cases have pending residence location



To date, 265,803 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. As of October 29, 2020 when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 176,818 people tested per million population. The national rate was 251,039 people tested per million population.

Yesterday, 2,750 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan.

Nightclubs

Saskatoon nightclub owners/managers are reminded of the public health order now in effect.

The consumption of alcohol in all nightclubs is prohibited from the hours of 10 p.m. to 9:30 a.m. for all persons, including patrons, staff, and owners;

Nightclubs must be closed to patrons at 11 p.m. until at least 9:30 a.m. the following day. Takeout food services are permitted.

All nightclubs in Saskatchewan are to adhere to the following guidelines:

Six patrons to a table or booth.

Static seated groupings – no mingling among groups/tables.

Karaoke and dance floors remain prohibited.

Business owners and operators must ensure physical distancing within their establishments.

As outlined in the Re-open Saskatchewan Guidelines, mask use is required for staff. It is strongly encouraged for patrons until they are seated.

It is recommended that all bars/nightclubs/licensed establishments in Saskatchewan take names and contact information of all patrons to assist contact tracing in the event of possible transmission.

If there is conflict between the Re-Open Saskatchewan Guidelines and the Public Health Order, the requirements under the Public Health Order prevail. Owners/event planners/hosts are encouraged to reach out to the Business Response Team for advice if they have further questions.

COVID-19 Testing

A referral for testing can be made by contacting HealthLine 811, your physician or nurse practitioner. If you require urgent care, call 911.

Further information on testing, including drive-thru testing locations, is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-testing.

General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to <a the most up-to-date version of the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open.

