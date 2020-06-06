sabato, Giugno 6, 2020
COVID-19 UPDATE – 5 JUNE

(AGENPARL) – BERMUDA, sab 06 giugno 2020

Today there were 173 test results received by the Ministry of Health; and none were positive for COVID-19.

Bermuda has 141 total confirmed positive cases. Their status is as follows:

  • there are 18 active cases, of which
  • 12 persons are under active public health monitoring, and
  • 6 persons are hospitalized.
  • None are in critical care;
  • a total of 114 have now recovered, and
  • the total deceased remains 9.

The average age of all of our confirmed positive cases is 61 and the age range of all of our positive cases is from 18 to 101 years.

The average age of hospitalized cases is 79 and the age range is 66 to 91 years.

The average age of all deceased cases is 74 and the age range is 57 to 91 years.

The source of all local cases is as follows:

  • 41 are Imported
  • 84 are Local transmission, with known contact
  • 11 are Local transmission with an unknown contact, and
  • 5 are under investigation

Bermuda’s country status remains “Local Transmission – Cluster of Cases”. The real time reproductive number 7-day average is 0.58.

The Ministry of Health reminds the public that testing spots are available at the Southside COVID-19 drive-through on Saturday and Sunday 9am to 1pm, in the car park of the former White’s grocery store. Drop-ins are welcome when spots are available but to ensure access persons should book online at www.bdagovcovid.resqwest.com.

The Minister of Health the Hon. Kim Wilson JP MP would also like to again take the opportunity to remind the public of the importance of mask wearing and physical distancing.  The message is especially important as we anticipate peaceful demonstrations this weekend. Wearing a mask and physical distancing are especially important in crowded spaces.

“The death of George Floyd forces us to confront certain realities such as structural racism, which has been a public health crisis for much longer that the COVID pandemic,” said Minister Wilson.  “Participating in peaceful demonstrations, such as the ones planned for the weekend, is one way in which people in Bermuda can help raise awareness of racism in the USA, Bermuda and the world.  If you wish to  participate in the demonstrations, please do so safely…remembering that we are still in the middle of a pandemic – and the virus loves a crowd. We must remember that the risk of infection is still a very  real and present danger for all of us”.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.bm/articles/covid-19-update-5-june

