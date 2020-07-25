COVID-19 UPDATE: 37 NEW CASES, 13 IN HOSPITAL, 14 MORE RECOVERIES

(AGENPARL) – SASKATCHEWAN (CANADA), sab 25 luglio 2020

There are 37 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan on July 25, bringing the total to 1,136 cases. The new cases are located in the Central (23), South (13) and Saskatoon (1) regions.

Of the 1,136 reported cases, 258 are considered active. A total of 862 people have recovered.

Of the 37 cases reported today, 29 are from colonies in the central and south regions.

Thirteen people are in hospital. Nine people are receiving inpatient care; five in Saskatoon, two in the South, one in Regina and one in the Central region. Four people are in intensive care; three in Saskatoon and one in Regina.

Of the 1,136 cases in the province:

198 cases are travellers;

577 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

250 have no known exposures; and

111 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan:

60 cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to health care in all instances.

347 of the cases are from the Far North, 233 from the South, 219 are from the Saskatoon area, 129 from the North, 120 from the Central region and 88 from the Regina area.

170 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

379 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 356 are in the 40-59 age range; 196 are in the 60-79 age range; and 35 are in the 80-plus range.

51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

16 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

To date, 89,787 COVID‐19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. As of July 23, 2020, when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 64,979 people tested per million population. The national rate was 98,897 people tested per million population.

Yesterday, an all-time high of 1,799 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan.

Bored of COVID? COVID Doesn’t Care

It has been more than four months since COVID-19 arrived in Saskatchewan. It’s understandable that many people are tired or frustrated with the continued state of cautiousness. If you are feeling well or don’t know anyone who has gotten sick, it is easy to think that you do not need to be careful. However, the recent surge in COVID-19 in all regions of Saskatchewan shows that we cannot become complacent. There is no region in Saskatchewan without active cases. Personal protective measures protect you, your friends and family. For the health and safety of your community, act as if there is a risk of coming into contact with COVID-19 anytime you go in public or meet with friends.

We have seen from our past case numbers that Saskatchewan residents know what needs to be done to reduce transmission: wash your hands often, keep gatherings small and with the same group of people, maintain a physical distance of two metres, wear a mask anywhere where you cannot maintain physical distancing. We all have a responsibility to follow these guidelines. If we all do our part to keep ourselves and others safe, we will be able to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan again.

COVID-19 Testing

COVID-19 testing is now available to anyone who requests it, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not. A referral for testing can be made by contacting HealthLine 811.

Since introducing universal testing, there has been an increase in requests to be tested with the corresponding increase in provincial testing numbers. The SHA is working to ensure responsive service timing. If you are experiencing worsening symptoms, contact your physician’s office. If you require urgent care, call 911

General public inquiries may be directed to <a the most up-to-date version of the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Health

Regina

Phone: 306-787-4083

Email: <a

Fonte/Source: https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/news-and-media/2020/july/25/covid-19-update-july-25