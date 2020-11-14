COVID-19 UPDATE: 308 NEW CASES, 57 IN HOSPITAL, 43 RECOVERIES

(AGENPARL) – SASKATCHEWAN (CANADA), sab 14 novembre 2020

There are 308 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan on November 14, 2020, bringing the provincial total to date to 4,820 cases. The new cases are located in the Far North West (26), Far North Central (8), Far North East (16), North West (23), North Central (30), North East (30), Saskatoon (123), Central West (7), Central East (7), Regina (20), South West (2), South Central (3) and South East (3) zones and 10 new cases have pending residence information.

Of the 4,820 reported cases, 1,691 are considered active. A total of 3,100 people have recovered.

Today’s high number of reported cases is due in part to the snowstorm early in the week, which resulted in fewer people going for testing, and some delays in getting samples from remote locations to the provincial labs. Although we expect to see higher and lower case numbers daily which will average out, there is an upward trend in positive case numbers.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) laboratories process large batches of COVID-19 tests. These large batches may be reported throughout the day, immediately before, or after the cut off time that is used when issuing public reporting numbers. When multiple large batches are reported immediately after the public reporting cut off time, it makes the day to day testing volumes and case numbers appear variable.

Saskatchewan’s Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab is reminding residents of Saskatchewan to get back to the basics.

“Today’s record high case numbers are a reminder that the spread of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan is higher now than it has even been throughout Saskatchewan including urban, rural, Northern and First Nations areas and that we all need to redouble our efforts to protect ourselves and others,” Shahab said. “Wear a mask, limit your number of personal contacts, limit your number of visitors from outside your household, don’t leave home if you are feeling sick, and make sure you’re always physically distancing and washing your hands often. We all need to do our part to limit the spread.”

Fifty-seven people are in hospital. Forty-one people are receiving inpatient care; one in the Far North West, one in the Far North East, four in the North West, four in North Central, four in the North East, 22 in Saskatoon, one in Regina, one in the South West and 3 in South East zone. Sixteen people are in intensive care; one in the North West, three in North Central, eight in Saskatoon, two in Central East and two in Regina.

Of the 4,820 cases in the province:

405 cases are travelers;

2,152 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

1,043 have no known exposures; and

1,220 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan to date:

140 cases are healthcare workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to healthcare in all instances.

1,002 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

1,763 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 1,343 are in the 40-59 age range; 591 are in the 60-79 age range; and 121 are in the 80-plus range.

51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

29 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

Of 4,820 confirmed cases:

1,360 cases are from the Saskatoon area

1,031 cases are from the north area (332 north west, 486 north central, 213 north east)

703 cases are from the Regina area

619 cases are from the south area (255 south west, 259 south central, 105 south east)

614 cases are from the far north area (479 far north west, 31 far north central, 104 far north east)

473 cases are from the central area (210 central west, 263 central east)

20 cases have pending residence information

To date, 294,737 COVID-19 tests have been processed Saskatchewan. As of November 12, 2020 when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 193,920 people tested per million population. The national rate was 272,114 people tested per million population.

Yesterday, 3,665 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan, the highest test count in the 24 hour reporting period to date.

Additional Public Health Measures

The Saskatchewan Ministry of Health and Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab are implementing additional public health measures to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 that will take effect Monday, November 16. For more information, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/covid-19.

General COVID-19 Information

