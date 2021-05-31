(AGENPARL) – BERMUDA, lun 31 maggio 2021

“I am sad to report that Bermuda has recorded another death of someone who was COVID positive. I extend my deepest sympathies to the bereaved family and friends,” said Minister of Health, the Hon. Kim Wilson, JP, MP. “Our hearts and prayers go out to the loved ones of the deceased during this difficult time.”

“This death brings the total number of coronavirus related deaths to 33. The Ministry of Health will not release any personal details about the individual, and I ask the public to respect the privacy of the family as they mourn their loved one.”