COVID-19 UPDATE – 3 AUGUST

BERMUDA, mar 04 agosto 2020

Between Sunday and today there were 1,487 test results received by the Ministry of Health, and none were positive for COVID-19.

Bermuda has 157 total confirmed positive cases. Their status is as follows:

there are now 4 active cases, who are

all under active public health monitoring, and

none is hospitalized or in critical care;

a total of 144 have recovered,

the total deceased remains 9, and

The average age of all of our confirmed positive cases is 59 and the age range of all of our positive cases is from 18 to 101 years.

The source of all local cases is as follows:

53 are Imported

85 are Local transmission, with known contact

19 are Local transmission with an unknown contact, and

none are under investigation

Bermuda’s country status is “Sporadic Cases”. The seven-day average of our real time reproduction number is less than 1.

The Minister of Health the Hon. Kim Wilson JP MP said, “The holiday weekend was a time for fun and relaxation for the country as a whole – a much needed and deserved respite. However, my deepest thanks goes to the COVID-19 testing teams who continued to work diligently throughout the holiday weekend to ensure traveller testing continued to take place and results could be delivered as fast as possible. We are aware that at times there were longer than usual waits for testing and results over the long weekend, but we beg the public’s patience and understanding while our small teams handle an increasingly large volume of tests.

“Bermuda is a very small jurisdiction and we are testing approximately 500 people a day. This is a very significant number for a population our size. We return the vast majority of results in less than 24 hours, which is far better than most jurisdictions, as many travellers complain they can’t get results overseas in 7 days to obtain approval to travel to Bermuda.

“Our testing is also free to non-travellers and, while there are lines waiting for the testing, we have worked hard to ensure we avoid the multi-hour queues that are reported in some other jurisdictions.

People should attend for testing per their scheduled time, to minimize wait times; however, we ask for your continued patience as Bermuda’s Ministry of Health team handles significant volumes of testing to keep the country safe.”

