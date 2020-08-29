sabato, Agosto 29, 2020
COVID-19 UPDATE – 28 AUGUST

Redazione

(AGENPARL) – BERMUDA, sab 29 agosto 2020

Today there were 881 test results received by the Ministry of Health, and none were positive for COVID-19.

Bermuda has had 168 total confirmed positive cases. Their status is as follows:

  • 151 have recovered, and
  • there are 8 active cases, who are
  • all under active public health monitoring;
  • none is hospitalized or in critical care, and
  • the total deceased remains 9.

The source of all local cases is as follows:

  • 61 are Imported
  • 86 are Local transmission, with known contact
  • 19 are Local transmission with an unknown contact, and
  • 2 are under investigation

Bermuda’s country status is “Sporadic Cases”. The seven-day average of our real time reproduction number is less than 1.

The Ministry of Health wishes to remind members of the public of the recent amendment to the Public Health regulations limiting raft-ups to a maximum of three boats.

Also, the public are reminded that physical distancing is required on commercial boats – or ‘party boats’ – as well as on private boats if households are mixed.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.bm/articles/covid-19-update-28-august

