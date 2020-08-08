COVID-19 UPDATE: 24 NEW CASES, 13 IN HOSPITAL, 24 MORE RECOVERIES

(AGENPARL) – SASKATCHEWAN (CANADA), sab 08 agosto 2020

There are 24 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan on August 8, bringing the total to 1,433 cases. The new cases are located in the Regina (11), North Central (3), Saskatoon (3), South West (1) and South Central (5) zones. One (1) case’s residence information is pending.

Eight of the 24 new cases and 112 of the 168 active cases are people living in communal settings.

Of the 1,433 reported cases, 168 are considered active. A total of 1,245 people have recovered.

Thirteen people are in hospital. Eight people are receiving inpatient care; three in Saskatoon, three in the South West region, one in South Central and one in Regina. Five people are in intensive care; four in Saskatoon and one in the North Central region.

Of the 1,433 cases in the province:

207 cases are travellers;

716 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

389 have no known exposures; and

121 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan:

64 cases are healthcare workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to healthcare in all instances.

352 cases are from the far north area (346 far north west, 0 far north central, 6 far north east), 324 cases are from the south area (154 south west, 159 south central, 11 south east), 230 cases are from the north area (99 north west, 66 north central, 65 north east), 224 cases are from the Saskatoon area, 189 cases are from the central area (159 central west, 30 central east) and 113 cases are from the Regina area.

228 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

453 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 452 are in the 40-59 age range; 249 are in the 60-79 age range; and 51 are in the 80-plus range.

50 per cent of the cases are females and 50 per cent are males.

20 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

To date, 109,803 COVID‐19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. As of August 6, 2020, when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 79,516 people tested per million population. The national rate was 116,182 people tested per million population.

Yesterday, 1,655 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan.

COVID-19 Testing

COVID-19 testing is now available to anyone who requests it, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not. A referral for testing can be made by contacting HealthLine 811. Since introducing universal testing, there has been an increase in requests to be tested with the corresponding increase in provincial testing numbers. The Saskatchewan Health Authority is working to ensure responsive service timing. Contact your physician’s office if you are experiencing worsening symptoms. If you require urgent care, call 911.

General public inquiries may be directed to <a the most up-to-date version of the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Health

Regina

Phone: 306-787-4083

Email: <a

Fonte/Source: https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/news-and-media/2020/august/08/covid-19-update-august-8