COVID-19 UPDATE 24 JUNE

gio 25 giugno 2020

Today there were 41 test results received by the Ministry of Health, and none were positive for COVID-19.

Bermuda continues to have 146 total confirmed positive cases. Their status is as follows:

there are 5 active cases, of which

4 persons are under active public health monitoring, and

1 person is hospitalized;

none is in critical care;

a total of 132 have now recovered, and

the total deceased remains 9.

The average age of all of our confirmed positive cases is 60 and the age range of all of our positive cases is from 18 to 101 years.

The average age of all deceased cases is 74 and the age range is 57 to 91 years.

The source of all local cases is as follows:

42 are Imported

85 are Local transmission, with known contact

13 are Local transmission with an unknown contact, and

6 are under investigation

Bermuda’s country status is “Local Transmission – Sporadic Cases”. The seven-day average of our real time reproduction number is below 1.

