COVID-19 UPDATE: 236 NEW CASES, 99 IN HOSPITAL, 90 RECOVERIES

(AGENPARL) – SASKATCHEWAN (CANADA), dom 22 novembre 2020

There are 236 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan on November 22, 2020, bringing the provincial total to date to 6,473 cases.

Fluctuation in daily case numbers can be expected, as a result of factors including weather-related and logistical delays in lab specimens reaching the Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory. The seven-day average of daily cases is 211 (17.4 new cases per 100,000 population), information which will be now be regularly reported.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (8), Far North Central (1), Far North East (2), North West (17), North Central (24), North East (9), Saskatoon (82), Central West (9), Central East (2), Regina (52), South West (13), South Central (9) and South East (6) zones. Two (2) new cases have pending residence information.

Three cases with pending residence information from November 14 and 20 were assigned to the Far North West (1), North Central (1) and Regina (1) zones.

Of the 6,473 reported cases, 2,683 are considered active. A total of 3,757 people have recovered.

Ninety-nine people are in hospital. Eighty people are receiving inpatient care; one in the Far North West, eight in the North West, nine in North Central, one in North East, 33 in Saskatoon, one in Central East, eight in Regina, one in South West, one in South Central and 17 in the South East zone. Nineteen people are in intensive care: two in North Central, 10 in Saskatoon, one in Central East, two in South West and four in Regina.

Of the 6,473 cases in the province:

437 cases are travelers;

2,800 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

1,315 have no known exposures; and

1,921 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan to date:

185 cases are healthcare workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to healthcare in all instances.

1,382 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

2,320 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 1,729 are in the 40-59 age range; 824 are in the 60-79 age range; and 213 are in the 80-plus range. Confirmation of age is pending for five cases.

51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

33 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

Of 6,473 confirmed cases:

1,923 cases are from the Saskatoon area

1,397 cases are from the north area (486 north west, 648 north central, 263 north east)

959 cases are from the Regina area

866 cases are from the south area (320 south west, 344 south central, 202 south east)

759 cases are from the far north area (531 far north west, 67 far north central, 161 far north east)

541 cases are from the central area (245 central west, 296 central east)

28 cases have pending residence information

To date, 318,025 COVID-19 tests have been processed Saskatchewan. As of November 20, 2020 when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 206,493 people tested per million population. The national rate was 287,925 people tested per million population.

Yesterday, 3,355 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan.

General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to <a

-30-

For more information, contact:

Health

Regina

Phone: 306-787-4083

Email: <a

Fonte/Source: https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/news-and-media/2020/november/22/covid19-update-236-new-cases-99-in-hospital-90-recoveries