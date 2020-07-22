giovedì, Luglio 23, 2020
COVID-19 UPDATE – 22 JULY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BERMUDA, mer 22 luglio 2020

Today there were 588 test results received by the Ministry of Health, and none were positive for COVID-19.

Two cases have now recovered and the 4 pending results were confirmed to not have been cases.

Bermuda has 153 total confirmed positive cases. Their status is as follows:

  • there are now 5 active cases, who are
  • all under active public health monitoring, and
  • none is hospitalized or in critical care;
  • a total of 139 have recovered,
  • the total deceased remains 9, and

The average age of all of our confirmed positive cases is 59 and the age range of all of our positive cases is from 18 to 101 years.

The average age of all deceased cases is 74 and the age range is 57 to 91 years.

The source of all local cases is as follows:

  • 49 are Imported
  • 85 are Local transmission, with known contact
  • 19 are Local transmission with an unknown contact, and
  • none are under investigation

Bermuda’s country status is “Sporadic Cases”. The seven-day average of our real time reproduction number is less than 1.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.bm/articles/covid-19-update-22-july

