domenica, Agosto 23, 2020
COVID-19 UPDATE – 22 AUGUST

(AGENPARL) – BERMUDA, sab 22 agosto 2020

Good Day Members of the Media, 

Today there were 881 test results received by the Ministry of Health, and none were positive for COVID-19.

Bermuda has had 167 total confirmed positive cases. Their status is as follows:

  • 149 have recovered, and
  • there are now 9 active cases, who are
  • all under active public health monitoring;
  • none is hospitalized or in critical care, and
  • the total deceased remains 9.

The average age of all of our confirmed positive cases is 58 and the age range of all of our positive cases is from 18 to 101 years.

The source of all local cases is as follows:

  • 61 are Imported
  • 85 are Local transmission, with known contact
  • 19 are Local transmission with an unknown contact, and
  • 2 are under investigation

Bermuda’s country status is “Sporadic Cases”. The seven-day average of our real time reproduction number is less than 1.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.bm/articles/covid-19-update-22-august

