COVID-19 UPDATE: 20 NEW CASES, THREE IN HOSPITAL, 643 RECOVERIES

There are 20 new cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan to report on June 21, 2020, bringing the provincial total to 746.

Eighteen of the new cases are in the South region and two are in the Far North region. Of the 746 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 88 are considered active.

Two of the cases that tested positive are people who reside out-of-province and are under investigation. A total of 643 people have recovered.

Three people are in intensive care: one in Saskatoon and two in the South. There are no other COVID-19-related inpatient hospitalizations.

Of the 746 cases in the province:

156 cases are travellers;

452 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

96 have no known exposures; and

42 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan:

53 cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to health care in all instances.

301 of the cases are from the Far North, 185 are from the Saskatoon area, 113 from the North, 80 from the Regina area, 53 from the South and 12 from the Central region.

108 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

258 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 234 are in the 40-59 age range; 125 are in the 60-79 age range; and 21 are in the 80-plus range.

51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

13 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

To date, 60,060 COVID‐19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. As of June 19, 2020, when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 44,955 people tested per million population. The national rate was 63,390 people tested per million population.

COVID-19 Testing

Testing for COVID-19 is available to anyone currently working outside the home or anyone returning to work as part of the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan.

Testing is also available to:

Those being admitted to acute care for more than 24 hours, including expectant mothers.

Immunocompromised individuals and their health care providers.

If you are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, headaches, aches and pains, sore throat, chills, runny nose or a loss of your sense of taste or smell, contact HealthLine 811 or your family physician for advice on whether you should be tested for COVID-19. You can also take the online self-assessment at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19.

General public inquiries may be directed to <a the most up-to-date version of the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open.

