COVID-19 UPDATE: 15 NEW CASES, 14 IN HOSPITAL, 46 MORE RECOVERIES

There are 15 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan on August 1. Fourteen of the new cases are in Saskatchewan, and one additional case was from a Saskatchewan resident tested out of province, bringing the total to 1,334 cases.

The new cases are located in the North (4), Saskatoon (3), South (7) and Regina (1) regions. Of the 15 cases reported today, investigations completed thus far have found nine cases are from multiple communal living settings across the province.

Of the 1,334 reported cases, 262 are considered active. A total of 1,054 people have recovered.

Fourteen people are in hospital. Eight people are receiving inpatient care; four in Saskatoon, one in the Central region, two in the South and one in Regina. Six people are in intensive care; one in the North, three in Saskatoon and two in Regina.

Of the 1,334 cases in the province:

203 cases are travellers;

678 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

347 have no known exposures; and

106 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan:

63 cases are healthcare workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to healthcare in all instances.

348 of the cases are from the Far North, 289 from the South, 248 are from the Saskatoon area, 197 from the North, 160 from the Central region and 92 from the Regina area.

212 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

429 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 419 are in the 40-59 age range; 227 are in the 60-79 age range; and 47 are in the 80-plus range.

50 per cent of the cases are females and 50 per cent are males.

18 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

To date, 100,317 COVID‐19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. As of July 30, 2020, when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 72,568 people tested per million population. The national rate was 107,753 people tested per million population.

Yesterday, 1,807 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan. This is the highest daily number of tests performed to date.

COVID-19 Testing

COVID-19 testing is now available to anyone who requests it, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not. A referral for testing can be made by contacting HealthLine 811. Since introducing universal testing, there has been an increase in requests to be tested with the corresponding increase in provincial testing numbers. The Saskatchewan Health Authority is working to ensure responsive service timing. Contact your physician’s office if you are experiencing worsening symptoms. If you require urgent care, call 911.

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID-19. Find the most up-to-date version of the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open.

