COVID-19 UPDATE – 15 AUGUST

Good Day Members of the Media,

Today there were 883 test results received by the Ministry of Health, and three were positive for COVID-19.

All three new cases were imported on the Jet Blue flight from New York on Friday 14 August. The travellers were residents who did not have pre-departure tests. Contact tracing has begun to isolate the cases and their close contacts.

Bermuda has now had 162 total confirmed positive cases. Their status is as follows:

147 have recovered, and

there are 6 active cases, who are

all under active public health monitoring;

none is hospitalized or in critical care, and

the total deceased remains 9.

The average age of all of our confirmed positive cases is 58 and the age range of all of positive cases is from 18 to 101 years.

The source of all local cases is as follows:

58 are Imported

85 are Local transmission, with known contact

19 are Local transmission with an unknown contact, and

none are under investigation

Bermuda’s country status is “Sporadic Cases”. The seven-day average of our real time reproduction number is less than 1.

The Ministry of Health reminds residents of the importance of following the quarantine instructions given at the airport. Travellers are also reminded that prior to boarding a flight to Bermuda, both visitors and residents must obtain a Travel Authorization through the online portal. Without a Travel Authorization you will not be permitted to board a plane. Travellers are encouraged to get their Travel Authorization 48 hours before travelling. Leaving it to the last minute at the airport may result in being unable to board.

