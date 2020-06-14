domenica, Giugno 14, 2020
Agenparl

COVID-19 UPDATE: 13 JUNE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BERMUDA, dom 14 giugno 2020

Today 143 test results were received by the Ministry of Health; and 2 were positive for COVID-19. Of the 3 recent cases 2 are under investigation and 1 was a close contact.

Bermuda now has 144 total confirmed positive cases. Their status is as follows:
• there are 8 active cases, of which
• 7 persons are under active public health monitoring, and
• 1 is hospitalized; of which
• none are in critical care;
• a total of 127 have recovered, and
• the total deceased remains 9.

The average age of all of our confirmed positive cases is 61 and the age range of all of our positive cases is from 18 to 101 years.

The average age of all deceased cases is 74 and the age range is 57 to 91 years.

The source of all local cases is as follows:
• 41 are Imported
• 85 are Local transmission, with known contact
• 11 are Local transmission with an unknown contact, and
• 7 are under investigation

Bermuda’s country status remains “Local Transmission – Cluster of Cases”.

The Estimated Real-time Reproduction Number is below 1.

“The uptick in COVID cases is notable after 11 prior days with no new cases,” said the Minister of Health the Hon. Kim Wilson JP MP. “It is a stark reminder that COVID-19 is still with us and we must continue to practice good physical distancing, wear our masks consistently and properly, and wash our hands regularly throughout the day. I’ve been delighted with the turnout at the pop-up testing sites yesterday and today. I’m grateful to all the staff who have mobilized to make this happen and, in particular, to Mr. Dean Parris as Project Manager on the COVID Incident Command team. His tireless dedication brought this to fruition on short order, to the excellent standard for which he is well known.”

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.bm/articles/covid-19-update-13-june

