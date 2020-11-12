COVID-19 UPDATE: 111 NEW CASES, 49 IN HOSPITAL, 15 RECOVERIES

(AGENPARL) – SASKATCHEWAN (CANADA), gio 12 novembre 2020

There are 111 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan on November 12, 2020, bringing the provincial total to date to 4,437 cases. The new cases are located in the Far North West (5), Far North Central (8), Far North East (6), North West (7), North Central (8), Saskatoon (24), Central East (7), Regina (25), South West (4), South Central (5) and South East (7) zones.

Five new cases have pending residence information. One case reported November 10 with pending residence information has been assigned to the Regina zone.

Of the 4,437 reported cases, 1,459 are considered active. A total of 2,949 people have recovered.

Forty-nine people are in hospital. Thirty-six people are receiving inpatient care; one in the Far North West, one in the North West, five in North Central, three in the North East, 20 in Saskatoon, three in Regina, one in the South West and two in the South East zone. Thirteen people are in intensive care; one in the North West, two in North Central, seven in Saskatoon, two in Central East and one in Regina.

Of the 4,437 cases in the province:

401 cases are travelers;

2,014 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

974 have no known exposures; and

1,048 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan to date:

127 cases are healthcare workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to healthcare in all instances.

900 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

1,641 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 1,242 are in the 40-59 age range; 544 are in the 60-79 age range; and 110 are in the 80-plus range.

51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

29 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

Of 4,437 confirmed cases:

1,232 cases are from the Saskatoon area

920 cases are from the north area (302 north west, 446 north central, 172 north east)

667 cases are from the Regina area

593 cases are from the south area (247 south west, 248 south central, 98 south east)

554 cases are from the far north area (452 far north west, 17 far north central, 85 far north east)

455 cases are from the central area (203 central west, 252 central east)

16 cases have pending residence information

To date, 289,366 COVID-19 tests have been processed Saskatchewan. As of November 10, 2020 when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 191,842 people tested per million population. The national rate was 268,615 people tested per million population.

Yesterday, 2,145 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan.

Additional Public Health Measures to be Announced November 13

The Saskatchewan Ministry of Health and Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab are currently considering additional public health measures to reduce the transmission of COVID-19. These measures will be announced on Friday, November 13 at 11:30 a.m.

Weekly Reporting of Testing Numbers and Cases for Youth

Monitoring the trends of COVID-19 cases in school-aged children, the weekly report of cases and testing numbers for children aged 0-19 with data by age categories and testing positivity rates has been posted for the week of November 1 to 8 at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19-Safe-Schools-Plan. Reports will be published Thursdays.

