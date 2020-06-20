COVID-19 UPDATE: 11 NEW CASES, THREE IN HOSPITAL, 639 RECOVERIES

(AGENPARL) – SASKATCHEWAN (CANADA), sab 20 giugno 2020

There are 11 new cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan to report on June 20, 2020, bringing the provincial total to 726.

Seven of the new cases are in the Far North region, two are in the South region, one is in the North region and one is in the Saskatoon region.

Of the 726 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 72 are considered active. A total of 639 individuals have recovered.

Two cases that tested positive in Saskatchewan reside out of province and are under further investigation. Three people are in intensive care: one in Saskatoon and two in the South. There are no COVID-19-related inpatient hospitalizations.

Of the 726 cases in the province:

154 cases are travellers;

442 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

90 have no known exposures; and

40 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan:

53 cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to health care in all instances.

299 of the cases are from the Far North, 185 are from the Saskatoon area, 113 from the North, 80 from the Regina area, 35 from the South and 12 from the Central region.

108 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

251 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 224 are in the 40-59 age range; 122 are in the 60-79 age range; and 21 are in the 80-plus range.

51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

13 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

To date, 59,252 COVID‐19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. As of June 18, 2020, when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 44,512 people tested per million population. The national rate was 62,240 people tested per million population.

COVID-19 Testing

Testing for COVID-19 is available to anyone currently working outside the home or anyone returning to work as part of the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan.

Testing is also available to:

Those being admitted to acute care for more than 24 hours, including expectant mothers.

Immunocompromised individuals and their health care providers.

If you are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, headaches, aches and pains, sore throat, chills, runny nose or a loss of your sense of taste or smell, contact HealthLine 811 or your family physician for advice on whether you should be tested for COVID-19. You can also take the online self-assessment at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19.

General public inquiries may be directed to <a the most up-to-date version of the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Health

Regina

Phone: 306-787-4083

Email: <a

Fonte/Source: https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/news-and-media/2020/june/20/covid-19-update-june-20