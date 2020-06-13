sabato, Giugno 13, 2020
Breaking News

STATI GENERALI, BONAFEDE: FONDAMENTALE IMPEGNARCI TUTTI, QUESTA FASE DECISIVA

RECOVERY FUND, SALVINI: SONO SOLDI CHE FORSE ARRIVERANNO FRA PIÙ DI UN…

TURKSON AL CAMPO NOMADI DI CASTEL ROMANO: PER TESTIMONIARE UNA VICINANZA

CS _ SCUOLA, MINISTERO PROPORRà A REGIONI AVVIO NUOVO ANNO IL 14…

PROTESTE IN LIBANO AL CROLLO DELLA LIRA. BECHARA RAI, LA CHIESA VICINA…

STATI GENERALI, DI MAIO: NECESSARIO PENSARE ANCHE A UNA SERIA RIFORMA FISCALE

IL PAPA RINGRAZIA LE MONACHE DI CASCIA PER LE ROSE DI SANTA…

LE 94 PRIMAVERE DI SUA MAESTà ELISABETTA II

STATI GENERALI, VON DER LEYEN: RIFORME AMBIZIOSE PER SOSTENERE RIPRESA DOPO CRISI…

CORONAVIRUS, SPERANZA: PRIME DOSI VACCINO IN AUTUNNO, ITALIA PROTAGONISTA TRA I FIRMATARI…

Agenparl

COVID-19: TRADEOFFS BETWEEN ECONOMICS AND PUBLIC HEALTH

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), sab 13 giugno 2020 A new study uses a variety of data on consumer and business activity to tackle that question, measuring 26 types of businesses by both their usefulness and risk. Vital forms of commerce that are relatively uncrowded fare the best in the study; less significant types of businesses that generate crowds perform worse. The results can help inform the policy decisions of government officials during the ongoing pandemic.

Fonte/Source: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200611183930.htm

Post collegati

COVID-19: TRADEOFFS BETWEEN ECONOMICS AND PUBLIC HEALTH

Redazione

CYTOKINE IMPLICATED IN HLH TREATMENT RESISTANCE

Redazione

ELASTOMERIC MASKS PROVIDE A MORE DURABLE, LESS COSTLY OPTION FOR HEALTH CARE WORKERS

Redazione

UP TO 45 PERCENT OF SARS-COV-2 INFECTIONS MAY BE ASYMPTOMATIC

Redazione

FACE MASKS CRITICAL IN PREVENTING SPREAD OF COVID-19

Redazione

PERSONALITY TRAITS LINKED TO TOILET PAPER STOCKPILING

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More