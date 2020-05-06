mercoledì, Maggio 6, 2020
Agenparl

COVID-19 TRACING OF HUMAN FECES IN WASTEWATER COULD INDICATE FUTURE OUTBREAKS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mer 06 maggio 2020 (American Associates, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev) The Ben-Gurion University research team has already determined that SARS-CoV-2 is transferred through feces into the sewage, and is now seeking to determine if the virus remains contagious in sewage. Previous coronaviruses, like SARS, could only survive below 20°C (68°F) for long periods in sewage. The team is planning on testing the samples to see if the virus is still capable of infecting someone or only present and not contagious.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-05/aabu-cto050520.php

