Announces DFS Will Issue Emergency Regulation to Accelerate Resolution and Payment of Insurance Claims to Help New York Businesses and Consumers Affected by Looting

State is Allowing Drive-In and Drive-Through Graduations Ceremonies

Medical Schools Statewide to Open on June 22nd in Preparation for New Cohorts of Students this Summer and Fall

Mid-Hudson Valley on Track to Enter Phase Two of Reopening Tuesday, June 9th, and Long Island on Track to Enter Phase Two of Reopening Wednesday, June 10th

Confirms 1,048 Additional Coronavirus Cases in New York State – Bringing Statewide Total to 375,133; New Cases in 33 Counties