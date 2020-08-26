mercoledì, Agosto 26, 2020
Agenparl

COVID-19 TESTING AT LEEWARD CC ON WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 26

(AGENPARL) – HAWAIIAN ISLANDS, mer 26 agosto 2020

In support of the State of Hawaiʻi and the City and County of Honolulu in combating the COVID-19 outbreak on Oʻahu, Leeward Community College‘s campus at 96-045 Ala ʻIke in Pearl City will be the site of a drive-through COVID-19 testing center on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. The hours for the testing center will be from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

“With the increasing number of positive cases on Oʻahu, we all need to do what we can to stop the spread,” said Leeward CC Chancellor Carlos Peñaloza. “As a biologist, I understand how increased testing is a critical component of dealing with COVID-19. As a community resource, Leeward is happy to step up and contribute to the health of our region and state and play a significant role in the free testing partnership.”

Testing at the surge locations is available at no cost to individuals five years and older—including those experiencing symptoms; those who believe they may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19; and anyone who is worried about possibly having the virus.

Due to the expected increase in vehicular traffic, the Honolulu Police Department will assist with traffic control measures at multiple points along the access roadways to the Leeward CC campus.

The Education Building 2nd floor restrooms and ED 201 will be dedicated for use by first-responder personnel only.

For a full list of testing sites, to learn more about COVID-19 testing, and to preregister, please visit the Do I Need a COVID-19 Test? website.

Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/UHawaiiNews/~3/dwylrK8Qtwo/

