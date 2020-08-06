giovedì, Agosto 6, 2020
Breaking News

MERCOLEDì 5 AGOSTO 2020 – 248ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

GUATEMALA JOINS UK-MEXICO SEMINAR TO DISCUSS ACCESS TO COVID-19 VACCINES

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – AUGUST 6, 2020

ATTUAZIONE MISURE CONTENIMENTO COVID-19: INFORMATIVA MINISTRO SPERANZA IN ASSEMBLEA

ANNOUNCING THE EXPANSION OF THE CLEAN NETWORK TO SAFEGUARD AMERICA’S ASSETS

ANNOUNCING THE EXPANSION OF THE CLEAN NETWORK TO SAFEGUARD AMERICA’S ASSETS

REWARDS FOR JUSTICE – REWARD OFFER FOR INFORMATION ON  FOREIGN INTERFERENCE IN U.S.…

ANNOUNCING THE EXPANSION OF THE CLEAN NETWORK TO SAFEGUARD AMERICA’S ASSETS

REWARDS FOR JUSTICE – REWARD OFFER FOR INFORMATION ON  FOREIGN INTERFERENCE IN U.S.…

NEW COVID-19 PRIVATE SECTOR ENGAGEMENT & PARTNERSHIP FUND

Agenparl

COVID-19, TECHNOLOGY, AND POLARIZING JOBS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – MANILA (PHILIPPINES), gio 06 agosto 2020

Publication | August 2020


COVID-19, Technology, and Polarizing Jobs

This brief assesses how COVID-19 will affect jobs in Asia and the Pacific and proposes policy actions to manage the impacts.

COVID-19 is driving economies into recession, putting many jobs at risk. Up to 242 million full-time jobs could be lost globally, with 70% of these in Asia and the Pacific. Informal employees in vulnerable sectors will be hard hit and many middle-skilled workers face being displaced into lower paying work. The pandemic will also spur a digital transformation of work and the workplace.

The brief discusses these issues and suggests policy responses for the region’s developing economies. These include more social protection for the unemployed and vulnerable and investing in digital readiness and skills for the digital economy.

Author 
Type 
Series 
Subjects 
  • Artificial intelligence and automation, Communicable and vector-borne diseases, Health, Industry and trade, Information and communications technology, Labor and employment, Service industry, Social protection, Technical and vocational education
Pages 
Dimensions 
SKU 
  • BRF200217-2
ISBN 
  • 978-92-9262-316-6 (print)
  • 978-92-9262-317-3 (electronic)
ISSN 
  • 2071-7202 (print)
  • 2218-2675 (electronic)
Citable URI 

0https://www.adb.org/sites/default/files/publication/623036/covid-19-technology-polarizing-jobs.pdf’>https://www.adb.org/sites/default/files/publication/623036/covid-19-technology-polarizing-jobs.pdf

Fonte/Source: https://www.adb.org/publications/covid-19-technology-polarizing-jobs

Post collegati

ARTS RESEARCH SCHOLARSHIPS KEEP STUDENTS ON THE CREATIVE PATH

Redazione

COVID-19, TECHNOLOGY, AND POLARIZING JOBS

Redazione

NEXT STEP FOR ROOKWOOD WEIR DELIVERY

Redazione

NATIONAL ACADEMIES PUBLISHES GUIDE TO HELP PUBLIC OFFICIALS MAKE SENSE OF COVID-19 DATA

Redazione

IMPLEMENTATION OF SOCIAL DISTANCING POLICIES CORRELATES WITH SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN SARS-COV-2 TRANSMISSION

Redazione

GOVERNMENT AND UNION NEGOTIATIONS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More