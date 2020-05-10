COVID-19 SURVEY FINDINGS FROM FINANCIAL DECISION MAKERS AND B2B PLAYERS

(AGENPARL) – dom 10 maggio 2020 See the results

NEW FROM MCKINSEY & COMPANY

An essential marketing tool in a downturn: Spend management

—————————————————————————

By opening our emails or clicking on links, you agree to our use of cookies and web tracking technology.

You received this email because you subscribed to our Marketing & Sales alert list.

Manage Subscriptions

Unsubscribe

—————————————————————————

Copyright 2020 | McKinsey & Company, 3 World Trade Center, 175 Greenwich Street, New York, NY 10007

🔊 Listen to this