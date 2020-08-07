venerdì, Agosto 7, 2020
COVID-19 SHOULD BE TREATED AS AN ACUTE INFLAMMATORY DISEASE, SCIENTIST SUGGESTS

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), ven 07 agosto 2020 A team of scientists conducted a comprehensive analysis of worldwide COVID-19 data to identify key strategies moving forward to develop effective therapeutics. The scientists suggest that COVID-19 should be treated as an acute inflammatory disease and that severity of infection is associated with the dysregulation of inflammatory immune responses and subsequent inability to develop protective immunity from the virus.

Fonte/Source: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200805124027.htm

