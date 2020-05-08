COVID-19 RESPONSE UPDATE (MAY 6, 2020)

(AGENPARL) – CUPERTINO, ven 08 maggio 2020

Please see today’s COVID-19 report at www.cupertino.org/coronavirus.

New

Community Letter Regarding COVID-19 Fiscal Impacts

The City of Cupertino—along with municipalities across the country—has been negatively impacted by the global COVID- 19 pandemic and ensuing economic crisis. City Manager Deborah Feng has written a community letter to share information about the City’s fiscal condition and summarize the budget impacts created by the pandemic. You can read it here.

2020 Independence Day Celebration has been Canceled

The City of Cupertino has canceled its annual Independence Day Celebration due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and extended Stay-at-Home and Shelter-in-Place Orders.

“This was a difficult but necessary decision for the health and safety of our community,” Mayor Steven Scharf said. “Our Independence Day Celebration, including the nighttime fireworks show, is one of the most beloved community events the City hosts each year. I look forward to the day when we can bring it back.”

Past celebrations—which attract thousands of guests and spectators— have included a pancake breakfast, children’s carnival, flag raising, children’s parade, concert, swimming, and the ever-popular fireworks show.

Recology to Resume Normal Service on Monday, May 11

Recology will resume normal services on Monday, May 11 and restart on-call collection and bulk item pick-ups. All on-call and extra pick-up materials must be securely bagged or boxed with nothing loose except for bulk items. If residents have extra garbage, they can contact Recology for collection options at (408) 588-7200.

Upcoming Virtual Event

Virtual Coffee Talks Event with City Manager Deb Feng and Councilmember Liang Chao – Friday, May 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Grab a cup of homemade coffee or tea and get ready to talk about the issues that matter most to you with City Manager Deborah Feng and Councilmember Liang Chao. The public is invited to this casual, virtual meeting where they can discuss any topic they want with two of the City’s decision makers. The event will take place on Friday, May 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Participate in this webinar by registering at: https://cityofcupertino.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ggakani1Sq-asmUgd_yXZQ

(After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.)

