sabato, Maggio 30, 2020
Agenparl

COVID-19 RESPONSE UPDATE (MAY 29, 2020)

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CUPERTINO, sab 30 maggio 2020

Please see today’s COVID-19 report at www.cupertino.org/coronavirus.

New

Current Santa Clara County Shelter-in-Place Order Does Not End on May 31, 2020
The City of Cupertino has received numerous inquiries regarding the possible extension of the May 18, 2020, Santa Clara County Shelter-in-Place Order. The current Order has no end date. This was clarified in the County’s Executive Summary. The City will update the public when new information is released regarding the Shelter-in-Place Order.

#CupertinoCares: Say ‘Hello’ to Your Neighbors
Say “Hello” to your neighbors! Although we have to be physically apart, you can still greet your neighbors from a distance. This weekend, write “Hello” in any language and place it in a window for everyone to see. Take a picture of your greeting and post it on social media with the hashtag #CupertinoCares. Let’s see how many different languages we can count saying “Hello”!

Fonte/Source: https://www.cupertino.org/Home/Components/News/News/4928/

