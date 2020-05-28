giovedì, Maggio 28, 2020
COVID-19 RESPONSE UPDATE (MAY 27, 2020)

(AGENPARL) – CUPERTINO, gio 28 maggio 2020

Please see today’s COVID-19 report at www.cupertino.org/coronavirus.

New

Update to City of Cupertino Tennis Court Usage

  • Singles play. Players may play against a member of another household following social distancing protocols. Touching of tennis balls is restricted to a player and balls must be distinguishable, such as different brands or different numbers. As an alternative, labeling them with a permanent marker is acceptable.
  • Doubles play is now allowed at the Cupertino Sports Center. Partners must be from the same household but may play against partners of another household following social distancing protocols. Touching of tennis balls is restricted to partners and balls must be distinguishable, such as different brands or different numbers. As an alternative, labeling them with a permanent marker is acceptable.

Fonte/Source: https://www.cupertino.org/Home/Components/News/News/4922/

