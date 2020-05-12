COVID-19 RESPONSE UPDATE (MAY 11, 2020)

(AGENPARL) – CUPERTINO, mar 12 maggio 2020

Please see today’s COVID-19 report at www.cupertino.org/coronavirus.

Upcoming Virtual Meetings and Events

Commission Meetings Being Held Online

Due to the ongoing Shelter-in-Place Order, City Commissions will hold teleconference meetings moving forward. This week’s teleconference meetings include:

Tuesday, May 12

Planning Commission

Wednesday, May 13

Teen Commission

Thursday, May 14

Administrative Hearing

Housing Commission

Parks and Recreation Commission

Public Safety Commission

To review the agendas, along with information on how to participate, visit www.cupertino.org/agendas

Virtual Coffee Talks Event with City Manager Deb Feng and Councilmember Liang Chao – Friday, May 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Grab a cup of homemade coffee or tea and get ready to talk about the issues that matter most to you with City Manager Deborah Feng and Councilmember Liang Chao. The public is invited to this virtual meeting where they can discuss any topic they want with two of the City’s decision makers. The event will be on Friday, May 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Participate in this webinar by registering at: https://cityofcupertino.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ggakani1Sq-asmUgd_yXZQ

(After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.)

Fonte/Source: https://www.cupertino.org/Home/Components/News/News/4904/