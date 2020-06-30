martedì, Giugno 30, 2020
Breaking News

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JUNE 30, 2020

PRESS RELEASE: ‘BUILD BUILD BUILD’: PRIME MINISTER ANNOUNCES NEW DEAL FOR BRITAIN

SEYCHELLES NATIONAL DAY

SEYCHELLES NATIONAL DAY

SEYCHELLES NATIONAL DAY

REMARKS AT A VIRTUAL PANEL DISCUSSION ON U.S. ENGAGEMENT ON LGBTI ISSUES

VIETNAM: A REMARKABLE RESPONSE WITH LIMITED MEANS

HONG KONG RESPONSE IS CENSORED

USA: LA CORTE SUPREMA APRE A PENA DI MORTE E ABORTO

U.S. GOVERNMENT ENDING CONTROLLED DEFENSE EXPORTS TO HONG KONG

Agenparl

COVID-19 RESPONSE UPDATE (JUNE 29, 2020)

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CUPERTINO, mar 30 giugno 2020

Please see today’s COVID-19 report at www.cupertino.org/coronavirus.

New

Dr. Sara Cody Discusses the Next Phase of Reopening

County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody discusses what to anticipate regarding the next Public Health Order, which is likely to be issued later this week: https://youtu.be/q0DKIe7fqu4

Virtual Meetings and Events

Community Forum on Policing, Part 2: Discussion with CUSD and FUHSD Students and Alumni

July 8, 2020, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m.

Register at https://cityofcupertino.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_m7sT1qAmSUCsHjQPY76E_g

The City of Cupertino is hosting a meeting in collaboration with the Fremont Union High School District, Cupertino Union School District, and Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office-West Valley Division regarding policing in Cupertino. The City, FUHSD, CUSD, and Sheriff’s Office have received inquiries about policies and training regarding use of force, as well as the purpose of School Resource Officers.

The event will be hosted by City Manager Deborah Feng and include Superintendent Polly Bove, Interim Superintendent Stacy McAfee-Yao, Deputy Superintendent Graham Clark, and Captain Ricardo Urena. FUHSD and CUSD students and alumni are invited to this meeting to ask questions and express their opinions.

Fonte/Source: https://www.cupertino.org/Home/Components/News/News/4976/

Post collegati

NSWC PCD MINE WARFARE TEAM OVERCOMES CHALLENGES TO SUPPORT FLEET SUSTAINMENT NEEDS

Redazione

WAYS TO SAFELY CELEBRATE INDEPENDENCE DAY

Redazione

COVID-19 RESPONSE UPDATE (JUNE 29, 2020)

Redazione

PRACTICAL PSYCHIATRIC EPIDEMIOLOGY

Redazione

EFFECTIVE FIELD THEORY IN PARTICLE PHYSICS AND COSMOLOGY

Redazione

SLEEP SCIENCE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More