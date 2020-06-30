COVID-19 RESPONSE UPDATE (JUNE 29, 2020)

(AGENPARL) – CUPERTINO, mar 30 giugno 2020

Please see today’s COVID-19 report at www.cupertino.org/coronavirus.

New

Dr. Sara Cody Discusses the Next Phase of Reopening

County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody discusses what to anticipate regarding the next Public Health Order, which is likely to be issued later this week: https://youtu.be/q0DKIe7fqu4

Virtual Meetings and Events

Community Forum on Policing, Part 2: Discussion with CUSD and FUHSD Students and Alumni

July 8, 2020, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m.

Register at https://cityofcupertino.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_m7sT1qAmSUCsHjQPY76E_g

The City of Cupertino is hosting a meeting in collaboration with the Fremont Union High School District, Cupertino Union School District, and Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office-West Valley Division regarding policing in Cupertino. The City, FUHSD, CUSD, and Sheriff’s Office have received inquiries about policies and training regarding use of force, as well as the purpose of School Resource Officers.

The event will be hosted by City Manager Deborah Feng and include Superintendent Polly Bove, Interim Superintendent Stacy McAfee-Yao, Deputy Superintendent Graham Clark, and Captain Ricardo Urena. FUHSD and CUSD students and alumni are invited to this meeting to ask questions and express their opinions.

