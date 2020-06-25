COVID-19 RESPONSE UPDATE (JUNE 24, 2020)

(AGENPARL) – CUPERTINO, gio 25 giugno 2020

Please see today’s COVID-19 report at www.cupertino.org/coronavirus.

New

City of Cupertino Summer Camps

The City of Cupertino’s Parks and Recreation Department continues to expand its virtual and in-person summer camp offerings. Pick from a variety of summer camps that fit your schedule and child’s interests.

City summer camps begin each week and run all the way through mid-August. Check out the latest summer camp offerings at cupertino.org/camps.

Virtual Meetings and Events

Virtual Cupertino Coffee Talks

The world has gone virtual and so has Cupertino Coffee Talks. Join Councilmember Liang Chao and City Manager Deb Feng on Friday, June 26 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. to discuss the topics that matter most to you.

Participate in this webinar by registering at https://cityofcupertino.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_w9v71y3USwy8701HqgmVHA

(After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.)

Fonte/Source: https://www.cupertino.org/Home/Components/News/News/4972/