COVID-19 RESPONSE UPDATE (JUNE 17, 2020)

New

Last Day for Free COVID-19 Testing at Creekside Park this Thursday

The City of Cupertino and Santa Clara County Public Health Department will host one more free community-based COVID-19 testing site at Creekside Park, 10455 Miller Avenue. Testing will be available on June 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This service is available to everyone regardless of their health provider and no doctor’s referral is needed. No appointment needed. First come, first served.

Depending on attendance, the line may be cut short before 4 p.m. to ensure that everyone in line can be tested before the end of the day. Temperatures are expected to reach the highs 80s, so please bring water and stay hydrated.

For more information, visit www.cupertino.org/covid19testing

Blackberry Farm Golf Course Resumes Cart Rentals

Electric cart rentals will be available at Blackberry Farm Golf Course, beginning Friday, June 19. One cart per person, unless from the same living unit. Address verification will be required for two people riding in one cart. Limited carts available.

Upcoming Virtual Event

Community Forum on Policing

The City of Cupertino is hosting a meeting in cooperation with the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office-West Valley Division in regards to policing in Cupertino on Monday, June 22, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The City and the Sheriff’s Office, which the City contracts for law enforcement services, have received many inquiries about policies and training regarding use of force. The event will feature Captain Ricardo Urena. Mayor Steven Scharf will open the meeting, which will be moderated by City Manager Deb Feng. There will be a Q&A session with those in attendance.

Register for the event at:

https://cityofcupertino.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_A7jPOrtAS7yiN4C5Ck-hJA

