COVID-19 RESPONSE UPDATE (JULY 20, 2020)

Please see today’s COVID-19 report at www.cupertino.org/coronavirus.

City of Cupertino to Extend Trial Period of Dog Off-Leash Area at Jollyman Park

The City of Cupertino is extending the trial period for the dog off-leash area (DOLA) at Jollyman Park in order to acquire sufficient data to assess how effectively youth sports and a DOLA can coexist. The extension, as well as updated hours, was approved by the Parks and Recreation Commission at its meeting on July 2.

“The City has received continuous feedback affirming how much users have enjoyed the DOLA during this trial period,” said Joanne Magrini, Parks and Recreation Department Director. “The Department and Commission believe the opportunity to extend the trial period will ensure that adequate outreach and research has been conducted, which will benefit DOLA users, neighbors, youth sports participants, and the Cupertino community.”

The DOLA trial began on October 1, 2019 and was intended to run through July 31, 2020. The trial ceased from March 24 to June 4 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and accompanying Shelter-in-Place orders. The DOLA resumed on June 5, 2020 in accordance with state and county guidelines. Currently, the state is prohibiting youth sports and games.

New DOLA hours will go into effect on August 1. For updates and more information, visit cupertino.org/dola.



Personal Training at the Cupertino Sports Center

Private outdoor personal training at the Cupertino Sports Center for Sports Center members resumed today, Monday, July 20. Members may book a session by calling the Sports Center at (408) 777-3160 during business hours.



Cupertino Sports Center Tennis Classes

The Cupertino Sports Center and Lifetime Activities has added new outdoor tennis classes. Classes begin this week and include Beginning Tennis, Intermediate Tennis, and Competition Training.

To see all the available classes and register, visit

