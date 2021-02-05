COVID-19 RESPONSE UPDATE (FEBRUARY 4, 2021)

(AGENPARL) – CUPERTINO, ven 05 febbraio 2021

Please see today’s COVID-19 report at www.cupertino.org/coronavirus.

County of Santa Clara Health System and Several Other Providers to Begin Providing Vaccines to County Residents Age 65 and Older, Regardless of Where they Usually Receive Care

Officials announced today that the County of Santa Clara Health System and several other vaccine providers throughout the County will begin providing COVID-19 vaccines to any County resident age 65 and older, regardless of their healthcare provider or insurance. This “no wrong door” system is designed to ensure that County residents most vulnerable to severe illness and death from COVID-19 can access vaccines more quickly and seamlessly.

The County’s website at sccfreevax.org provides information and links for making vaccine appointments with providers across the county. In addition, residents without internet access or who need additional assistance can make appointments for the County Health System vaccine sites through the Valley Connection Call Center at (408) 970-2000. The Call Center is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Assistance is available in English, Spanish, Vietnamese, and other languages.

The County’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard is updated daily with information about vaccine allocation and administration by healthcare providers throughout the County.

