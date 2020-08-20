COVID-19 RESPONSE UPDATE (AUGUST 19, 2020)

(AGENPARL) – CUPERTINO, gio 20 agosto 2020

Santa Clara County to Issue Fines of up to $5,000 for Not Wearing Face Masks or Social Distancing in Public

The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors adopted an urgency ordinance on August 11 enforcing fines on individuals and businesses violating health code guidelines. This includes not wearing a mask outdoors or complying with social distancing protocols. The Board of Supervisors adopted the ordinance to help control the spread of COVID-19 and mitigate its impact.

The new ordinance went into effect immediately. Under the ordinance, individual violators could be fined $25 to $500 and businesses could face penalties ranging from $250 to $5,000 per day. The fine amount will depend on the severity of the violation, the gravity of the public health risk exposed and repeat offenses, among other considerations. See the ordinance here.

Mornings with the Manager

Grab a cup of homemade coffee or tea and get ready to talk about the issues that matter most to you with City Manager Deb Feng. Residents are invited to this casual, virtual meeting where they can discuss any topic they want with one of the City’s decision makers. The event will take place on Friday, August 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Register in advance:

https://cityofcupertino.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-4UUTnNZSqmHgeSclOA08g

Fall Activity Registration Now Open

The City of Cupertino is working with our instructors to offer you a variety of virtual and in-person recreation activities for the fall. Activities include tennis, music, math, writing, cooking, engineering, reading, painting, and more.

Find and register for a fall activity today at cupertino.org/recschedule.

