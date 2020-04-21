martedì, Aprile 21, 2020
COVID-19 RESPONSE UPDATE (APRIL 20, 2020)

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CUPERTINO, mar 21 aprile 2020

Please see the COVID-19 report at www.cupertino.org/coronavirus. Three additions:

New

City of Cupertino, Chamber of Commerce, and Main Street Feeding the Community
Last Friday, City staff coordinated and executed the staffing, transportation, and delivery of 1,100 meals to Fremont and Homestead high schools. The Fremont Union High School District was in need of meals and Lazy Dog and Pineapple Thai—both located at Main Street Cupertino—were able to meet that need by providing 550 meals each.

The Cupertino Senior Center has also been working with the Cupertino Chamber of Commerce to provide meals to seniors in need. The Chamber has been coordinating with local restaurants to prepare the meals while the Senior Center has provided outreach to those who can benefit from them. City staff has also delivered meals to the senior’s homes.

West Valley Community Services Providing Financial Assistance and Food Support
West Valley Community Services is offering financial assistance and food support for households impacted by COVID-19. If you or anyone you know has been affected by schools and/or business closures, loss of jobs or hourly earnings, or are now taking care of dependent older adults amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, contact West Valley Community Services.

For more information, referrals, and services, email <a or call (408) 366-6092. All appointments and consultations will be done by phone or video.

Upcoming Virtual Event

Beyond PPP & EIDL: Other Resources and Assistance to Keep Your Business Operating
Join the City of Cupertino on Thursday, April 23 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for an interactive webinar to learn about available resources and strategies for small businesses, especially restaurants.

To be discussed:
• Resources and assistance to keep your business operating, especially restaurants
• How to comply with and maximum Federal funding

Register to participate in this Zoom webinar at bit.ly/2VM5K39. Space is limited. This webinar will also be streamed live at www.cupertino.org/youtube.

Hosted by the City of Cupertino in partnership with the NorCal Small Business Development Center, NorCal Small Business Majority, and Cupertino Chamber of Commerce.

Fonte/Source: https://www.cupertino.org/Home/Components/News/News/3874/

