COVID-19 RESPONSE UPDATE (APRIL 15, 2020)

Please see the COVID-19 report at www.cupertino.org/coronavirus. Two additions and one reminder:

Virtual Coffee Talks Event with City Manager Deb Feng and Councilmember Liang Chao – Friday, April 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Grab a cup of homemade coffee or tea and get ready to talk about the issues that matter most to you with City Manager Deb Feng and Councilmember Liang Chao. Residents and business owners/operators are invited to this casual, virtual meeting where they can discuss any topic they want with two of the City’s decision makers. The event will take place on Friday, April 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Register in advance for this webinar:

https://cityofcupertino.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Cuekb7avSWSYiHLj8Vg7Zw

(After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.)

Reminder: Do Not Flush Wipes, Tissues, or Paper Towels Down the Toilet

The Cupertino Sanitary District has seen an uptick in clogs in its system since the Shelter-in-Place Order took effect. Help keep Cupertino’s sewer system healthy by only flushing toilet paper down the toilet. Tissues, paper towels, and wipes (even if labeled “flushable”) should never be flushed.

For more information, visit www.cupertinosanitarydistrict.org/

Webinar: Small Business Assistance in Response to COVID-19

Join the City of Cupertino and others for an interactive webinar to learn about available resources for small businesses, especially those who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar will be held this Thursday, April 16, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

To be discussed:

Resources and assistance to keep your business operating

Learn more about access to capital and current programs

How to navigate the Small Business Administration’s loan application process for EIDL and PPP

Featuring Guest Speakers :

Speaker Julie Clowes – District Director of Small Business Administration (SBA)

Speaker Dennis King – Director of Silicon Valley Small Business Development Center (SBDC)

Moderator Kevin McClelland – Silicon Valley SBDC Business Advisor & Local Small Business Owner

Register at:

https://cityofcupertino.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-vLOQW6FTB-1rX_OIFIyYQ

Hosted by the City of Cupertino in partnership with the Small Business Administration, Silicon Valley Small Business Development Center, and Cupertino Chamber of Commerce.

