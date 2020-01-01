COVID-19 RESPONSE: THE EESC CALLS FOR STRENGTHENED SOLIDARITY TO HELP THE MOST DEPRIVED

giovedì, Aprile 16, 2020
by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS, BELGIUM mer 15 aprile 2020

The European Economic and Social Committee (EESC) gave its backing to the Commission’s proposal to amend the regulation governing the Fund for European Aid to the Most Deprived (FEAD) in a bid to ensure that Europe’s most vulnerable citizens remain supported during the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a position paper adopted on 15 April, the EESC says it is in favour of introducing specific measures aimed at protecting the most deprived from the disease and at ensuring that FEAD assistance still reaches them despite the crisis.

The measures include reducing the administrative burden to enable EU countries to act more quickly, allowing the authorities to use electronic vouchers to deliver food aid and basic material assistance, and covering the cost of protective equipment for those delivering it.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eesc.europa.eu/en/news-media/news/covid-19-response-eesc-calls-strengthened-solidarity-help-most-deprived

