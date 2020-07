(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), ven 17 luglio 2020 Source: UK Collaborative on Development Research (UKCDR). Published: 7/15/2020.

This 71-page report aims to identify the current global COVID-19 research priorities for this and future pandemics of COVID-19 or new pathogens, and calls for the use of research evidence on the optimal implementation of public health interventions for COVID-19 in varied global settings.

