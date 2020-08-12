COVID-19 Recovery: A Pathway to a Low-Carbon and Resilient Future

(AGENPARL) – METRO MANILA, mer 12 agosto 2020

This brief introduces a framework to help countries tackle the climate crisis and build resilience as an integral part of their recovery from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Implementing the emergency response to COVID-19 has rightly taken priority. However, as ADB’s developing member countries plan their recovery, attention must return to addressing the climate crisis and building resilience. Countries have an unprecedented opportunity to use the recovery to drive investments and behavioral changes that will reorient their economies toward a more strategic low-carbon trajectory, while simultaneously addressing underlying vulnerabilities and strengthening resilience. The framework guides countries on how to identify a package of COVID-19 recovery interventions that will collectively achieve their recovery objectives and promote low-carbon and resilient development.