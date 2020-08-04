COVID-19, RACIAL DISPARITIES AMONG TOPICS AT SOCIETY OF NEUROINTERVENTIONAL SURGERY MEETING

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mar 04 agosto 2020 (Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery) The next frontier in neurointerventional surgery, including advances in stroke triage and management, innovations in artificial intelligence and robotics in endovascular surgery, new findings on racial disparities in stroke treatment and the neurologic impact of COVID-19 are a few of the topics that will be covered at the Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery’s (SNIS) 17th Annual Meeting taking place virtually August 4-7, 2020.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-08/sons-crd080420.php