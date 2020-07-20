martedì, Luglio 21, 2020
COVID-19 PROTOCOLS FOR TAXI EXAMINATIONS AT TCD

(AGENPARL) – BERMUDA, lun 20 luglio 2020

As a result of COVID-19, the Transport Control Department (TCD) has modified its vehicle examination procedure for taxis whose permits are due to expire on September 30th 2020.

Examiners will not enter customers’ vehicles and for this round of examinations only, there will be no testing of taxi meters.

However, and most importantly, all taxi meters must be sealed. Please note that taxi owners must adhere to the following instructions:

•             remain in their vehicles during the examination;

•             follow the instruction of the examiners;

•             present their vehicles with a sealed meter;

•             wear a face mask, and;

•             have their vehicle examined at Rockaway (for this inspection period only), if they live in the west end.

These procedures will be extended to the Southside testing site when it re-opens in due course.

The Transport Control Department thanks the public for their continued patience, cooperation, understanding and ongoing practice of physical distancing to keep Bermuda safe from the spread of COVID-19.

For instructions on setting up an eTCD account, please visit the resources section at https://www.gov.bm/department/transport-control.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.bm/articles/covid-19-protocols-taxi-examinations-tcd

