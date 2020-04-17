COVID-19 PRESS STATEMENT BY MINISTER CAINES

(AGENPARL) – BERMUDA, ven 17 aprile 2020

This evening the Minister of National Security, the Hon. Wayne M. Caines, JP, MP, provided an update during the daily COVID-19 press briefing.

Minister Caines highlighted the shelter in place guidelines and exemptions until May 2, the ongoing management of the Community Action Points, and he provided some fire safety guidance for residents from the Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service (BF&RS).