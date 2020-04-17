venerdì, Aprile 17, 2020
Breaking News

GOVERNO, CENTRODESTRA: GRAVE DECISIONE MAGGIORANZA E GOVERNO DI FORZARE SU RINNOVO NOMINE

NOTICE OF FUNDING OPPORTUNITY (NOFO):  DRL FY19: CUBA PROPOSALS

CORONAVIRUS, CHIGI: TASK FORCE AL LAVORO PER FASE DUE, SOLO DOPO CI…

CORONAVIRUS, ERMELLINO (M5S) A CONTE: L’INTELLIGENCE ITALIANA SAPEVA DELLA PANDEMIA E HA…

CS – DIDATTICA A DISTANZA, IN ARRIVO ALTRI 80 MILIONI DA RISORSE…

COVID-19: SITUAZIONE SEMPRE PIù GRAVE NEGLI USA

SECRETARY POMPEO’S CALL WITH RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTER LAVROV

SECRETARY POMPEO’S CALL WITH RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTER LAVROV

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH MARIA BARTIROMO OF MORNINGS WITH MARIA ON…

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH MARIA BARTIROMO OF MORNINGS WITH MARIA ON…

Agenparl

COVID-19 PRESS STATEMENT BY MINISTER CAINES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BERMUDA, ven 17 aprile 2020

The Hon. Wayne Caines

This evening the Minister of National Security, the Hon. Wayne M. Caines, JP, MP, provided an update during the daily COVID-19 press briefing.

Minister Caines highlighted the shelter in place guidelines and exemptions until May 2, the ongoing management of the Community Action Points, and he provided some fire safety guidance for residents from the Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service (BF&RS).

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.bm/articles/covid-19-press-statement-minister-caines

Post collegati

THE ORIGIN OF FECES: COPROID RELIABLY PREDICTS SOURCES OF ANCIENT POOP

Redazione

ROAD TRANSPORT SECTOR HELPING THE COMMON MAN DURING THE LOCK-DOWN PERIOD

Redazione

COVID-19 PRESS STATEMENT BY MINISTER CAINES

Redazione

S&P REVISES OUTLOOK ON BERMUDA TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE, A+ RATINGS AFFIRMED

Redazione

ACYLSELENOUREATO BIS(CHELATES) OF LEAD: SYNTHESIS, STRUCTURAL CHARACTERIZATION AND MICROWAVE-ASSISTED FORMATION OF PBSE NANO- AND MICROSTRUCTURES.

Redazione

RESEARCHERS LOOKING INTO LOCKDOWN EXERCISE ROUTINES

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More